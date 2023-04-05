April 5, 2023
Boxing News

Gucci Manny headlines June 8

Undefeated bantamweight Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) will headline his first-ever Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card on Thursday, June 8 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

One of the star pupils of highly respected trainer Joel Diaz of the Diaz Training Academy, “Gucci Manny” will be looking to maintain his undefeated streak and once again dazzle his hometown crowd after a hard-fought split-decision victory against Franklin Gonzalez last February 23. The bout will be a ten-rounder against a soon to be announced opponent.

Awards Week

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >