Undefeated bantamweight Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) will headline his first-ever Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card on Thursday, June 8 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

One of the star pupils of highly respected trainer Joel Diaz of the Diaz Training Academy, “Gucci Manny” will be looking to maintain his undefeated streak and once again dazzle his hometown crowd after a hard-fought split-decision victory against Franklin Gonzalez last February 23. The bout will be a ten-rounder against a soon to be announced opponent.