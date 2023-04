Weights from Philadelphia James Martin 153.3 vs. Roudly Lolo 152.1

Kamil Bednarek 166.2 vs. Gonzalo Andreasen 162.5

Quaidir Albright 146.6 vs. David Thomas 145.7

Ibrahim Robinson 145.6 vs. Jahqwon Humbert 145

Ali Ellis 217 vs. Khalid Betha 207.4 Venue: 2300 Arena

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

ShoBox weights from Brooks, California Showtime Countdown lineup set

