ShoBox weights from Brooks, California Shinard Bunch 140 vs. Bryan Flores 139.6

Jahyae Brown vs. Guido Schramm 153.7

Raul Garcia 155.8 vs. Robert Terry 155.5 Venue: Cache Creek Casino in Brooks, Calif.

Promoter: Sampson Boxing

TV: Showtime Fundora-Mendoza Final Press Conference Weights from Philadelphia Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.