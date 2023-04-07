Undefeated 6’6 super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and challenger Brian Mendoza squared off Thursday during their final press conference and promised explosive action when they fight for Fundora’s WBC interim title this Saturday on SHOWTIME from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Sebastian Fundora: “Jermell Charlo of course is the guy we want. Whoever falls in line though, we’ll take who we can get. The job is to beat the guy in front of you…we’ve been in this position before. We’re here to win and we worked hard. We’re here to keep moving forward.”

Brian Mendoza: “If he wants to fight inside and bang or use his distance, I’m ready. We trained for everything. We left no stone unturned. We’re ready to make the adjustments needed so we can get the job done…this is gonna be another explosive upset.”