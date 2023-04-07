Fighters headlining Saturday’s DAZN world title doubleheader at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, faced off Thursday at the final press conference. In the main event, Jesse BAM Rodriguez aims to become a two-weight world champion when he faces Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO flyweight title.

Jesse Rodriguez: “I want to go out and show everyone I’m still ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. After my last performance, people wrote me off, so I am ready to do what I do and I’m a different person in that ring. All the belts, all the champions at 112lbs – that’s what I want. Let’s make these fights, give the fans what they want, so step up to the plate and make it happen.”

Cristian Gonzalez: “I’ve earned this opportunity and I am ready to give everything in the ring to gain this crown on Saturday night. We’ve studied him, we understand his qualities, we’ve worked hard in camp and as a Mexican I must give everything to try to become world champion on Saturday night.”

* * *

Also, WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev defends against Marlon Tapales.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev: “Undisputed is a dream of mine that has always been there, but right now, I’m fully concentrated on this fight. I want to show a great fight with a great opponent.”

Marlon Tapales: “We’ve worked so hard for this fight and we’re ready. He’s a good boxer, he’s very talented but we’ve prepared well for it with good sparring.”