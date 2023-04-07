Undefeated former two-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) will take on Japanese puncher Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator on ESPN this Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. At Thursday’s press conference, this is what the fighters had to say.

Shakur Stevenson: “He walks around here with a smile, and I can’t wait to wipe that smile off his face. This dude been running around here saying that I don’t have any power. He’s been saying that he’s going to push me mentally. Let’s see if he’s ready to go to deep waters with me. I’m going to drown him. You’re going to see everything in the arsenal. I’m going to go out there and box him. I’m going to beat him up. He’s going to leave that ring knowing that I’m the best fighter he’s ever been in the ring with.”

Shuichiro Yoshino: “I’m really pumped up for the fight. I’m really excited. I’m excited to fight for the WBC title. This opportunity is really going to change my place in boxing. My trainer and I have been studying Shakur. We have a game plan to implement on Saturday.”