Weights from Tacoma, Washington By Whitfield Haydon Angel Contreras 124.5 vs. Brandon Valdes 125.7

Neeco Macias 154.7 vs. Ramon Ayala 155.8

Jon Bryant 151.2 vs. Timothy Parks 152

Dante Stone 276.2 vs. Detailous Webster 237.9

Margarito Hernandez 139.4 vs. Michael Portales 139.2

Josue Cadena 137 vs. Jayden Salway 132

Dario Guererro 163.1 vs. Alejandro Avalos 163.1 Venue: Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington

