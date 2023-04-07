In an upset, unbeaten flyweight Angelino “Huracán” Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former world champion and 3:1 favorite Angel “Tito” Acosta (23-4, 22 KOs) on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Cordova was busier while Acosta landed the harder shots. Cordova was cut over the left eye in a third round head clash and was deducted a point in round four for a rabbit punch. Acosta landed some big shots late. Scores were 96-93, 95-94, 95-94 for Cordova, who became the new WBO International flyweight titleholder.

“I thought it was a great fight, we were two warriors inside the ring,” said Cordova. “It wasn’t an easy fight, I had to use a lot of boxing IQ. I felt that I was able to connect my punches effectively and was able to move around easily. I am open to whatever opportunity comes next.”

“I am very disappointed with the results of this fight,” said Acosta. “What was most important was the work we were able to put in during training camp that was shown inside the ring. Cordova was a tough opponent, but kept hitting me behind the head. We’re going to take a brief break, and then get back to training. I felt like I won this fight, I want the rematch.”

In the co-main event, San Diego’s Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (6-0, 5 KOs) secured a fifth-round stoppage against Alberto “Pupo” Nieves (4-3-1, 2 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Scheduled as a six-round featherweight fight, Chavez threw a debilitating body punch that sent Nieves straight to the mat at 1:34 of the penultimate round.

“I feel great. It was the first time I felt like I let my hands go, which I would like to thank my new team for giving me the confidence in showing that side of my boxing,” said Jorge Chavez. “I felt like I could have gone 12-rounds. Nieves was a tough opponent, and props to him for bringing it all.”

Showing off his skills as a newly-minted Golden Boy fighter Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KO) dazzled the crowd with a first-round knockout victory over Terrance Jarmon (3-4, 1 KO) of Atlanta, Georgia. Flores rocked Jarmon with a left hook, stopping the fight within 51-seconds of the first-round in a bout scheduled for four-rounds of welterweight action.

Also a newly signed, stellar prospect Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (5-0, 4 KOs) of Westminster, Colorado returned to the ring for a scheduled four-round super featherweight fight against Sao Paulo, Brazil’s Aldimar Silva (22-23, 14 KOs). Garcia attained the stoppage at 2:14 in round two.

Cathedral City’s Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated Mychaquell Shields (0-2) of Alpine in a scheduled four-round super featherweight fight. Despite Shields’ excessive holding, Sanchez was able to secure the second-round knockout victory.