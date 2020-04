Showtime Sports has announced their lineup of Friday night replays for the entire month of May. Each telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

May 1

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Kell Brook

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Lamont Peterson

May 8

Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter

Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia

May 15

Floyd Mayweather vs. Marcos Maidana I

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

May 22

Kostya Tszyu vs. Ricky Hatton

Joe Calzaghe vs. Jeff Lacy

May 29

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Carl Frampton II

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares II