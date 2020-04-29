By Gabriel F. Cordero

At the World Boxing Council’s weekly Tuesday coffee meeting with the press (currently being held online) WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has spoke about the creation of a protocol that can support the return of boxing events that includes all the sanitary and health protections necessary to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The new guidelines will provide information for all participants including boxers, trainers, boxing commissions, regional federations, and promoters seeking to reactivate their regular events that have been suspended during this period of world quarantine.

“We have been working from the first week on a protocol that includes medical specialists and specialists in sports medicine,” said Sulaiman. “The information is wide and complete, specifying the main recommendations for the realization of a boxing and sports event.

“Our main concern is the life of the boxer, but this virus is transmissible and we want all participants to be able to take care of each other using sanitary measures at the weigh-ins and the events. Everything is linked to the day of weighing in, food surveillance, entry of all participants in all related events, fans and press.”