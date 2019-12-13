Advertisements

December 13, 2019
Boxing News

Showtime adds another fight to Jan 10 telecast

Showtime has added a second women’s fight to the Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin event on Friday, January 10, at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., as WBA super middleweight champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon-Espinosa (12-1, 7 KOs) will face undefeated IBF champion Elin Cederroos (7-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-round unification.

If Shields and Napoleon win their respective bouts on January 10, they are expected to face off for the undisputed middleweight world championship in 2020 with all four of Shields’ 160-pound titles on the line.

The telecast will also feature a WBA super lightweight world title eliminator between Shohjahon Ergashev (17-0, 15 KOs) and Keith Hunter (11-0, 7 KOs). The winner becomes the mandatory challenger for WBA super lightweight world championship currently held by Mario Barrios.

