Lightweight Yvan Mendy (44-5-1, 22 KOs) scored a sixth round KO over Jaider Parra (33-3-1, 21 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA Gold lightweight title on Friday night at the Palais des sports Marcel Cerdan in Levallois-Perret, France. A Mendy straight right hand put Parra down for the count in round six.

