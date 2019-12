Chudinov tops N’Dam for WBA supermiddle gold title In a clash between former world champions, Fedor Chudinov (22-2, 15 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over Hassan N’Dam (37-5, 21 KOs) to claim the WBA gold super middleweight title on Friday night in Vladikavkaz, Russia. Chudinov pressed the action all the way to post a near shutout 120-108, 120-108, 119-109 verdict. Q&A: Louisa "Bang Bang Lulu" Hawton Advertisements

