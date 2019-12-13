Last Saturday in a bout live-streamed on Showtime’s social media platforms, Louisa “Bang Bang Lulu” Hawton retained her Interim WBC atomweight championship in an exciting rematch against Lorraine Villalobos (4-3, 2 KOs). It was an all-action slugfest that to be honest stole the show. If you haven’t seen it, you can catch a replay on YouTube. Fightnews.com® spoke with Lulu this week.

Congrats on a very exciting win Saturday night at Barclays.

Thanks. Well once again I was “fight of the night.” It was a barn burner as they say!

How did you feel about your performance Lulu? The commentators and the fans loved you!

Honestly, the year layoff and an injured right hand going in certainly didn’t help, but it only gets better from here. Elvis [Grant Phillips] and I worked on so many things in camp, but on fight night, my timing and distance was so off, so I just went to war and thank God, got the win.

Where do you go from here Lulu?

Right now I just want to switch off and spend some quality time over the holidays with my kids Eli and Estelle and then Elvis and I will figure out next steps. I’m a two-time world champion in two weight divisions and the goal is to win world titles in four divisions 102-112.

You have a pretty incredible story of how you actually got into boxing, I understand you were a world class skateboarder.

I was a world cup skater for my country Australia, skating with greats like Tony Hawk, and thought I had found my niche as they say, but in reality boxing was my calling and it helped me through a very difficult time of depression and suicidal thoughts, so I guess this was what God had planned for me all along.

What does 2020 have in store for Bang Bang Lulu?

Unify the 102 lbs Atom title with Fabiana Bytyqui and then move up to 105 or back to 108, lot of exciting fights there for me, Seniesa Estrada, etc… I’m very blessed and grateful to have Elvis in my life and I would like to thank Al Haymon, Luis de Cubas, Jr, Tom Brown and everyone at PBC and of course Showtime who showed us so much love.

Photos: Leo Wilson Jr./Premier Boxing Champions

–

Photo: Leo Wilson Jr./Premier Boxing Champions