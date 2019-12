Golden Contract Weights Golden Contract light heavyweight quarter-finals. All scheduled ten rounds: Tommy Philbin 173.5 vs. Serge Michel 174.5

Bob Ajisafe 174.6 vs. Hosea Burton 174.7

Andre Sterling 174.6 vs. Liam Conroy 174.8

Steven Ward 175 vs. Ricards Bolotniks 174.8 Venue: Brentwood Centre, Brentwood, England

Promoter: Matchroom

