Weights from Ensenada Carlos Ocampo 153.5 vs. Adolfo Moreshi 153.5

Omar Aguilar 141 vs. Kelvinyer Salazar 139.5

Dubiel Sánchez 156.5 vs. Pavel Miranda 154.5

Ruben Aguilar 140.5 vs. Omar Galindo 140.5

Erick Robles 126 vs. Javier Miranda 127

Jose Lozano 148 vs. Ramón Avilez 149 Venue: Ensenada, BC, Mx

Promoter: Zanfer

