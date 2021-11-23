Shot of the Day Lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez was in New York City today doing some media work during fight week for his bout on Saturday against George Kambosos. The two will headline the Matchroom Boxing card on DAZN at the Hulu Theater in New York City. Weights from Erie, PA WBO to order Andrade vs. Alimkhanuly?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

