Lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez was in New York City today doing some media work during fight week for his bout on Saturday against George Kambosos. The two will headline the Matchroom Boxing card on DAZN at the Hulu Theater in New York City.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Bruh you better win and win impressively because your career has flatlined over the course of a year