After WBO #1 ranked middleweight Jaime Munguia rejected a world title fight against WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, WBO #2 middleweight Zhanibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KOs) has petitioned the WBO to name him mandatory challenger. WBO President Paco Valcarcel said he would refer the matter to the WBO World Championship Committee to proceed accordingly. Alimkhanuly is a 2016 Olympian and holds wins over former world champions Rob Brand and Hassan N’Dam in his last two fights. As per WBO regulations, the deadline for Andrade’s mandatory is next month (December).
“After WBO #1 ranked middleweight Jaime Munguia rejected a world title fight against WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade…….”
– Not good.
Mungia has yet to fight a really top guy though he had a tough fight with Rosado and looks like he has improved a little but fighting Andrade would be interesting and a bigger test which it looks like his management is avoiding.
Where is Munguia going?
I doubt if Munguia will get an opportunity against Canelo (at 168).
As for 160, I doubt if Munguia is taking a look at Lara. Maybe Munguia is taking a close look at the GGG/Murata winner (primary) and/or Charlo (secondary). I strongly suspect Munguia is waiting for the GGG vs. Murata winner. Let’s not forget about Eubank, Jr., provided he wins his upcoming fight.
Once again, for a variety of reasons, Andrade remains in a cold, dark, damp location. Andrade will have to settle for Alimkhanuly and maybe (just maybe) Lara will later come out to play against Andrade.
I was really hoping for an Andrade vs. Munguia fight (dang). However, I have no problems with Munguia fighting the winner of GGG/Murata.