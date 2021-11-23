After WBO #1 ranked middleweight Jaime Munguia rejected a world title fight against WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, WBO #2 middleweight Zhanibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KOs) has petitioned the WBO to name him mandatory challenger. WBO President Paco Valcarcel said he would refer the matter to the WBO World Championship Committee to proceed accordingly. Alimkhanuly is a 2016 Olympian and holds wins over former world champions Rob Brand and Hassan N’Dam in his last two fights. As per WBO regulations, the deadline for Andrade’s mandatory is next month (December).