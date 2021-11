Weights from Erie, PA By Bob Caico Salim Larbi 154 vs Evincii Dixon 155

Anthony Bizzaro 137 vs Darius Doaks 137

Gerffred Ngayot 137 vs. Jerrell Hodge 138

Jeremiah Yeager 156 vs Leonidas Fowlkes 154

Antonio Castillo, Jr 155 vs Eric Palmer 152

Montana Perez 137 vs David Boria 138 Venue: Bayfront Convention Center Erie,PA

Promoter: Bizzarro Boxing & MMA Promotions

TV: PPV. Combatsportsnow.com Shot of the Day

