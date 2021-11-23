While this Thursday will be just a normal day in most countries, in the U.S., it’s a major holiday. Usually, people watch football or basketball, but this year there is a boxing option. Wasserman Boxing’s new boxing development series kicks off with a $6.99 PPV on Fite.tv featuring flyweight Harvey Horn (9-0, 2 KOs) against Fadhili Majiha (27-14-4, 13 KOs) at London’s iconic York Hall.

The event also includes the pro debuts of top heavyweight prospects Hosea Stewart and Matty Harris. Stewart, who was handpicked by Anthony Joshua as a sparring partner for his fight with Kubrat Pulev, will face Artur Kubiak, while the hotly-tipped Harris will meet Bulgaria’s Mladen Manev.