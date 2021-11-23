Heavyweight star Filip Hrgović (13-0 11 KOs) will defend his IBF International title against Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 KOs) on the December 4 Haney-Diaz undercard at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. After this bout, Hrgović has an IBF final eliminator in the works for 2022,

Also on the card, undisputed female welterweight champion Jessica “CasKILLA” McCaskill (10-2, 3 KOs), who recently signed a long-term promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn, will defend against Victoria Bustos (22-6, 0 KOs), and unbeaten welterweight Montana Love (16-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Carlos Diaz (29-1, 14 KOs).