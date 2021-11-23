November 23, 2021
Boxing News

Hrgovic returns on Haney-Diaz undercard

Heavyweight star Filip Hrgović (13-0 11 KOs) will defend his IBF International title against Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 KOs) on the December 4 Haney-Diaz undercard at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. After this bout, Hrgović has an IBF final eliminator in the works for 2022,

Also on the card, undisputed female welterweight champion Jessica “CasKILLA” McCaskill (10-2, 3 KOs), who recently signed a long-term promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn, will defend against Victoria Bustos (22-6, 0 KOs), and unbeaten welterweight Montana Love (16-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Carlos Diaz (29-1, 14 KOs).

Thanksgiving Boxing card

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>