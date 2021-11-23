Kambosos hits NYC George Kambosos arrives in New York City for his fight against Teofimo Lopez. After five postponements, the two will headline the Matchroom Boxing card at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Lopez: God will humble Kambosos Jr. through me Hrgovic returns on Haney-Diaz undercard

Top Boxing News

