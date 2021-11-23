November 23, 2021
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I’m from Australia and of course I want to see George win but I don’t think he’s got the power shots in him that he’ll need……..beware the left hook George,it’s a game changer !!!

    Reply
    • >