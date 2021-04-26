The World’s Greatest Boxing promoter Don King and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson were spotted with businessman Alvin Malnik for dinner last night in Boca Raton, Florida. King and Tyson revisited old times together.
Wonder who picked up the bill?
What in the world is Tyson doing with Don King, who ripped him off for a fortune? What next? Tyson moving in with ex-managers John Horne and Rory Holloway, who also ripped him off for millions? We are living in the Age of Absurdity.
What I see is. Corruption attracts likeminded. It’s not about harboring the past. Mr. King has not attempted to right any wrongs, publicly. To Mr. Tyson or other pugilists. This makes the other two, corrupt. Because Mr. King is corrupt.
An astute observation sir. While corruption may feed upon the innocent and trusting, — it seems to find comfortable bedfellows in those who are of like mind. The old “birds of a feather” adage.
Mike Tyson has a kind of minstrel act where he waxes poetic and is so hip as a gentleman MJ farmer. From his twisted mindset Don King is an alpha male being the most ruthless of the corrupt lot of boxing promoters.
The guy in the middle looks like Tom Bergeron from America’s Funniest Videos.
World’s greatest promoter? Really? Maybe in 1993 but not in 2021. Did you just get out of a time machine with that bogus statement?
“Black people are a loving and accommodating people, which explains why I’m so loving and accommodating”
– Don King