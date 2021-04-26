IBF flyweight champion Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane (39-2, 26 KOs) says he expects challenger Charlie Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) to run when they fight on Friday night at York Hall in London.

And Edwards agrees with him!

“I think I will have to move around and have a look for the whole 12 rounds, to be honest. You don’t go head on against an immovable object, I’ve got to try and work around it for as long as I can…this is definitely a 12-round fight and I have trained for 15. All I know is, I wouldn’t try and beat him in an arm wrestle, so I am not going to try and beat him in a fight!”

ESPN+ has picked up the fight for U.S. transmission.