IBF flyweight champion Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane (39-2, 26 KOs) says he expects challenger Charlie Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) to run when they fight on Friday night at York Hall in London.
And Edwards agrees with him!
“I think I will have to move around and have a look for the whole 12 rounds, to be honest. You don’t go head on against an immovable object, I’ve got to try and work around it for as long as I can…this is definitely a 12-round fight and I have trained for 15. All I know is, I wouldn’t try and beat him in an arm wrestle, so I am not going to try and beat him in a fight!”
ESPN+ has picked up the fight for U.S. transmission.
Way to sell a fight, Charlie Edwards. It sounds like ESPN viewers are in for a bit of a track meet for as long as it lasts.
Didn’t this Edwards chump say a couple of years back he needed to leave Flyweight because cutting weight was detrimental to his health after the throttling he got in that NC fight
You should change this story. He’s not fighting Charlie Edwards. He is fighting his brother Sunny Edwards