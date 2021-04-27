Triller Fight Club today announced that it has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court of Central California with regard to widespread piracy that impacted their April 17 Triller Fight Club Pay Per View event that was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages from the groups named.

“It’s shocking to think a theft so grand can be done so blatantly and brazenly and with no remorse. There is zero difference between what they did and walking into a market stealing tons of a product and selling it at a discount in the parking lot. It’s neither civilly nor criminally any different, and we are prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law. There were more than two million illegal streams, akin to hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, co-controlling shareholder of Triller.