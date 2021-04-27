By Robert Coster

He is a diminutive (5’2″) 105 lbs boxer with an innocent schoolboy face. But do not be fooled: Erick Rosa is a bona fide boxing contender. he is ranked 2nd by the WBA and holds the WBA Latino and Fedelatin titles, this with only 3 pro fights (3-0,1KOs). The “mini Pacman ” as he is nicknamed is becoming something of a small celebrity in his native Dominican Republic, appearing on TV shows and, in August, will be fighting unbeaten WBA 5th ranked Ricardo Astulvica (21-0, 4 KOs) of Peru. The fight, which will be held in Santo Domingo, will be for the WBA world interim title. Rosa turned pro in October of last year, making boxing history by being the first boxer to win two regional title belts in his pro debut. He has since then, defended his belts twice. Rosa’s career is being guided by Shuan Boxing Promotion. Fightnews® questioned its CEO Belgica Pena about their 21-year-old phenom.

Belgica, how did you and Erick become a team?

Erick comes from Maquiteria, a boxing neighborhood in Santo Domingo. Can you believe that he’s been boxing since he was 5? He showed up with his uncle at a gym. He’s right-handed but he fights southpaw. The trainer tried to have him fight in his natural stance but no way. As an amateur, he started winning medals, he had close to 200 wins and was a member of the National Dominican Team. He was going to go to the World Juvenile Championships but his weight -49 kilos- was not represented. Anyway, at age 18, he showed up at our training camp and told me he wanted to join Shuan.

Was it love at first sight?

Actually, no. I knew about him as an amateur but I was taller than he was (!) and with that baby-face he didn’t look like a killer. Plus, he was in a weight class that is not that attractive financially. Our trainer Angel Castillo convinced me that he was special.

( To trainer Angel Castillo)

So, maestro Castillo, what makes Erick special ?

He has natural skills, great mobility, picks his punches and, while not a natural puncher, he will wear you down and hurt you, plus he has that southpaw stance…so to speak (smile). And, he is constantly improving.

Final thought, Belgica ?

We are not taking Astulvica, the Peruvian boxer, for granted. He is unbeaten and South American Champion. As Erick likes to say, “I’m not the only one out there who’s hungry.” He doesn’t let his present “celebrity” go to his head.