‘Baby Face’ Mthalane in top shape for weekend title defence When Moruti Mthalane steps into the ring at London’s York Hall this weekend, it will be six days shy of 500 since he last defended his IBF flyweight championship. It’s a massive gap for a man who makes his living as a fighter, but, as with everything in Mthalane’s life, he’s learned to roll with the punches.

“What can you do?” he asks philosophically. “Covid has messed everything up.”

For his fourth title defense, against England’s Sunny Edwards this weekend, the man they call “Baby Face” had to stage a phase of his training camp in unfamiliar Tunisia before heading for London via Paris, all because of the restrictions on South African travelers.

Getting to actually fight will be a mini-triumph in itself. Five months ago, he wrapped up a 10-week training camp for a December defense, only for the show to collapse.

His last fight was thus in December 2019, when he stopped Akira Yaegashi in a nine-round war in Tokyo.

He isn’t overly concerned with inactivity – it’s been a regular feature of his career thanks to promotional hiccups – and points to his first fight back in 2017 after a similarly long hiatus. He knocked out Genesis Libranza in double-quick time to emphasize his class.

He’s grateful to MTK, his management company, for putting this fight together and easing his preparations with a first-class training facility in Tunis. He wrapped up sparring this past weekend, having worked mainly with unbeaten stablemate Cayden Truter, a clone of the slick-hitting Edwards.

Trainer Colin Nathan marveled at the work ethic of his 38-year-old pupil.

“Moruti isn’t human when he’s in beast mode,” he said from Tunis on Sunday. “At his age, he’s a freak of nature; his intensity is insane.” Mthalane has much riding on this weekend’s outcome, and not just his championship credentials. He is South Africa’s reigning sportsman of the year and is a national hero whose exploits are closely followed.

“I feel it a little bit,” he says modestly. “I’m only doing what I know, doing my job as a boxer.” He rates Edwards as a dangerous challenger and won’t be underestimating his skills this weekend.

“I’m expecting a lot of movement, he’ll run all over.”

Mthalane is unbeaten in 16 fights dating back to 2008, a remarkable run that includes defeats of quality names like Zolani Tete and John Riel Casimero. It’s been four years since he last fought on home soil, so he is undaunted by what awaits in London.

“It’s different levels,” says Nathan. “Sunny is a really good fighter up against a really great fighter. The step-up will be too much for him. I’m not anxious about the judges either – we plan to beat him up convincingly.”

On Tuesday, Mthalane and his team head to Paris. Apart from his title belt, Mthalane will also have a Covid clearance certificate in his luggage, having passed a test on Sunday.

Aware of the history and great tradition of the York Hall, he’s looking forward to making his debut there, especially as the fiercely partisan locals won’t be in attendance due to restrictions on public gatherings. He can focus on the business at hand.

Mthalane doesn’t mind being one of boxing’s most underrated champions. It’s how he’s operated for most of his career, quietly and relentlessly. What matters is that he maintains his standard as one of the best in the sport, as he plans to demonstrate in London this weekend.