Since the return of boxing, the events has been staged in casino hotels, television studios, warehouses, and even some normal boxing venues with limited seating. On Saturday we have a new fight series kicking off under a temporary canopy in promoter Eddie Hearn’s backyard.



Saturday’s show is headlined by Sam Eggington’s defense of his IBF International super welterweight title against Ted Cheeseman, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.