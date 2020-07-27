Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz will step into the ring for all or nothing on October 24th at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. The bout will put at stake the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight belt held by Davis, in addition to the super featherweight championship held by Santa Cruz.

The bout will have a weight limit of 130 pounds despite having both belts at stake and the winner will reign in both divisions.

Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) is facing a historical opportunity. He is already WBA featherweight and super featherweight champion, so a victory would give him a third simultaneous WBA title.

In addition, Santa Cruz hopes to win a fifth crown in a fifth different weight division.

Gervonta (23-0, 22 KOs) will have to go down a division after a fight at 135 pounds and will try to regain his former title at 130 pounds.