ShoBox Weights from Sloan, Iowa Vladimir Shishkin 167.5 vs. Ulises Sierra 167

Shohjahon Ergashev 140 vs. Adrian Estrella 141

Ja’Rico O’Quinn 118.5 vs. Oscar Vasquez 117.25 Venue: WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa

Promoter: Salita Promotions

TV: Showtime Note: Friday’s show will be the 250th edition of ShoBox, the prospect-oriented series that has featured 81 future world champions since its inception in 2001. Kownacki-Helenius set for March 7

