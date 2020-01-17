

Two days before light heavyweight rivals Eleider “Storm” Alvarez and Michael “Cannon Handz” Seals meet in a slugfest scheduled for 10 rounds at Turning Stone Resort Casino, they joined forces, along with lightweight contender Felix “El Diamante” Verdejo, for a special session of “Train with the Champs” at the Oneida Indian Nation Recreation Center.

A group of local children were on hand for this special meet-and-greet, as Alvarez, Seals and Verdejo shared their journeys and taught the youngsters the finer points of the “sweet science.”

Alvarez (24-1, 12 KOs), the former WBO light heavyweight world champion, will fight for the first time since Sergey Kovalev outboxed him over 12 rounds in a highly anticipated rematch last February. Seals (24-2, 18 KOs) has won three in a row by stoppage. Verdejo (25-1, 16 KOs), seeking his first world title shot in 2020, will take on the durable Manuel Rey Rojas (18-3, 5 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight showdown.