Weights for Friday night’s fight card at The Gulfstream Park and Casino

Blake Davis 178 vs. Luis Iniguez 177

Maureen Shea 121.8 vs. Martina Horgasz 120.4

David Estrada 156.8 vs. Javier Frazier 157.6

Raphael Akpejiori 246.4 vs. Mike Ford 237.2

Daniel Araujo Figuiredo 133 vs. Shauncey Perry 133

Anthony Martinez 188.6 vs. Milton Nunez 199.6

Esteban Musso 150.4 vs. Javanis Ross 149.4

Tickets for “Only The Strong Survive” are on sale now and cost $50, $75, $100, Sofa Loungers $1500 seat up to 3-4 people, 10 VIP Tables, including 4 Premier Elevated Ringside VIP tables starting at $2200 and seat 8. Tickets are available through BADpromotions.com.