Premier Boxing Champions returns to Brooklyn on March 7 when unbeaten Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs) takes on “The Nordic Nightmare” Robert Helenius (29-3, 18 KOs) at Barclays Center. Kownacki, who is rated WBA #3, IBF #3, WBO #3, WBC #8 will have the hometown support, having fought nine of his last eleven fights in the arena. Helenius, who is rated WBA #6, will be fighting for the second time in the U.S.

The fight will be officially announced shortly.