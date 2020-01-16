January 16, 2020
Boxing News

Kownacki-Helenius set for March 7

Premier Boxing Champions returns to Brooklyn on March 7 when unbeaten Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs) takes on “The Nordic Nightmare” Robert Helenius (29-3, 18 KOs) at Barclays Center. Kownacki, who is rated WBA #3, IBF #3, WBO #3, WBC #8 will have the hometown support, having fought nine of his last eleven fights in the arena. Helenius, who is rated WBA #6, will be fighting for the second time in the U.S.

The fight will be officially announced shortly.

  • If Helenius would utilize a stiff jab he could win this easily, but he won’t and he’ll get starched by Adam…

  • Kownacki may be plump, but this is such a mismatch, I can’t envision on any planet where Helenius would last more than three rounds. Rather see Pigs Ass Ruiz get in shape and take a run at Kownacki! That’s a pick-em fight if Ruiz stays out of the pizza shop and bars!

  • Hellenius once looked promising, but that victory he had over Chizora was a disgrace. Chisora won at least 8 rounds. I guess they were concerned, since Finland in recent years has only had Hellenius and that guy who fought a light weight, and actually lost a split decision in Finland in a world title fight. I think Kownacki by KO.

