Premier Boxing Champions returns to Brooklyn on March 7 when unbeaten Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs) takes on “The Nordic Nightmare” Robert Helenius (29-3, 18 KOs) at Barclays Center. Kownacki, who is rated WBA #3, IBF #3, WBO #3, WBC #8 will have the hometown support, having fought nine of his last eleven fights in the arena. Helenius, who is rated WBA #6, will be fighting for the second time in the U.S.
The fight will be officially announced shortly.
If Helenius would utilize a stiff jab he could win this easily, but he won’t and he’ll get starched by Adam…
Kownacki may be plump, but this is such a mismatch, I can’t envision on any planet where Helenius would last more than three rounds. Rather see Pigs Ass Ruiz get in shape and take a run at Kownacki! That’s a pick-em fight if Ruiz stays out of the pizza shop and bars!
Helenius is a decent boxer- puncher with no chin. He won’t last under the pressure more than 4 or 5 rounds.
Hellenius once looked promising, but that victory he had over Chizora was a disgrace. Chisora won at least 8 rounds. I guess they were concerned, since Finland in recent years has only had Hellenius and that guy who fought a light weight, and actually lost a split decision in Finland in a world title fight. I think Kownacki by KO.
I agree, that was one of the biggest if not the biggest robbery I ever seen. Chisora won that fight easy
I like kownaki, but sooner or later he’s going to fight someone who can punch and that will be it
Helenius taking a huge gamble after being stopped recently. Props for fighting tough competition.
This has to be PPV $99.99