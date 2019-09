ShoBox Weights from Midland, Texas Michael Dutchover 134.25 vs. Thomas Mattice 134.25

Ruben Villa 125.25 vs. Enrique Vivas 126

Brandun Lee 142 vs. Milton Arauz 142 Venue: La Hacienda Event Center in Midland, Texas

Promoter: Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing

TV: Showtime Wallin is the Toast of Sweden

