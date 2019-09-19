Former IBF super middleweight champion Jose “Bolivita” Uzcategui returns Saturday in Tijuana in a special feature that Zanfer Promotions will present in a new venue for boxing: La Casa de los Zonkeys, in the Unidad Deportiva af the Comandancia “Santos Meza.” Uzcategui (28-3, 23 KOs) will face Roberto “Hércules” Valdez (15-9, 7 KO) in a ten rounder. It will be Uzcategui’s comeback fight after losing his world title to Caleb Plant last January.

For Uzcategui, a Venezuelan based in Tijuana, this will be a tune-up fight after eight months without a fight. After having two international dates fall through, Zanfer scheduled Uzcategui this Saturday in Tijuana against an opponent who likes to mix it up and often participates spectacular fights with plenty of action and excitement.

In the main event, jr welterweight Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (12-0, 11 KOs), one of the most exciting prospects of Mexican boxing, meets Jorge Arturo Labonia (9-1, 7 KOs) in a duel of power punchers.