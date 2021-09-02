ShoBox: The New Generation returns with a three-fight telecast headlined by unbeaten bantamweight prospect Ja’Rico O’Quinn (14-0-1, 8 KOs) against Saul Sanchez (16-1, 9 KOs) on Friday, September 24 live on Showtime from Main Street in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. O’Quinn was recently rated at WBO #10 at super flyweight before moving up to the 118lb division, while Sanchez is currently rated #9 by the WBA and #13 by the WBO.

The co-main event pits undefeated featherweight prospects Jayvon Garnett (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Reynaldo Nunez (11-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-round bout, and opening the telecast is undefeated WBA #9 super featherweight Otar Eranosyan (9-0, 6 KOs) against Alejandro Guerrero (12-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

The event is promoted by Salita Promotions.