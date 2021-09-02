September 2, 2021
Boxing News

ShoBox returns Sept 24

ShoBox: The New Generation returns with a three-fight telecast headlined by unbeaten bantamweight prospect Ja’Rico O’Quinn (14-0-1, 8 KOs) against Saul Sanchez (16-1, 9 KOs) on Friday, September 24 live on Showtime from Main Street in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. O’Quinn was recently rated at WBO #10 at super flyweight before moving up to the 118lb division, while Sanchez is currently rated #9 by the WBA and #13 by the WBO.

The co-main event pits undefeated featherweight prospects Jayvon Garnett (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Reynaldo Nunez (11-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-round bout, and opening the telecast is undefeated WBA #9 super featherweight Otar Eranosyan (9-0, 6 KOs) against Alejandro Guerrero (12-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

The event is promoted by Salita Promotions.

Cedric Boswell is a promoter now

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >