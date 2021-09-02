Former heavyweight contender and world title challenger Cedric “The Boz” Boswell, who went 35-2 with 26 KOs as a pro, has ventured into the promotional realm with Boswell Boxing Promotions. Boswell will stage a show at the Club Revel in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, September 19.

The main event is an eight round bout between local lightweight Deonte Brown (13-0, 9 KOs) taking on undefeated Cuban Prospect Manuel Correa (9-0, 6 KOs. The co-main event features Azerbaijan-born junior middleweight Elvin Ganbarov (15-0, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder against an opponent to be named. Garbarov owns the WBC International silver title.

Undefeated Atlanta-based light heavyweight Tito Lopez (9-0, 6 KOs) will also see action.

Tickets are on sale online at Boswellpromotions.com. Prices for tickets range from $40 – $100. VIP tables are on sale for $500 and $1000. The show will be streamed live for $19.99.

Doors open at 6:00 pm first fight is at 7:00 pm