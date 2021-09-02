Sad to report the passing of Las Vegas boxing personality Joe Farina at the age of 85. Farina was involved in boxing during the 80s and 90s, and for many years produced the Las Vegas radio show “The Boxing Beat” where he regularly had top boxers and celebrities on as guests. His son is award-winning boxing photographer Chris Farina. Rest In Peace.
