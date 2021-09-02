With Canelo-Plant getting pushed back to November and DAZN’s proposed Mikey Garcia card falling apart, the coveted Mexican Independence Day Weekend fight date will be owned lock, stock, and barrel by Showtime’s attractive title unification clash between unbeaten super bantamweight world champions Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) and Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. (19-0, 8 KOs) from the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

The card also includes undefeated WBA #1 super bantamweight Ra’eese Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs) against Eduardo Baez (19-1-2, 6 KOs) and unbeaten WBA #2 bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell (18-0, 12 KOs) against Alejandro Barrios (24-2-5, 13 KOs).

Figueroa impressively knocked out two-division champion Luis Nery to capture the WBC strap in May. Fulton defeated then-unbeaten Angelo Leo to capture the WBO title in January.

Brandon Figueroa: “We train hard for every fight and make sure we go 110% come fight night. I expect Fulton to be flashy and slick with his movements, and perhaps he’ll want to mix it up a little as well, so we’re ready for anything. People know I always come to fight and with this being my second back-to-back fight against another undefeated world champion it makes this an exciting fight on paper and it should be even more exciting to see it live on September 18.”

Stephen Fulton Jr: “We will have a new king of the division on a historic day. Training camp has been great, rough and dirty. I know where I need to be for this fight and I’m right there not running away from it. History will be made September 18 on Mexican Independence Day weekend in Las Vegas. Let’s celebrate with a bang!”

Former WBA interim super bantamweight champion Aleem lost his belt in the recent WBA purge, but be retained his WBA #1 ranking. Baez is looking for his third straight win over an unbeaten opponent.

Ra’eese Aleem: “It’s great to be back fighting on Showtime. I’ve been waiting patiently, working hard in the gym, and now it’s go time. Eduardo Baez is a good fighter who is trying to make a name for himself, but he’s standing in my way of becoming world champion, and I’m going to take him out. I’m on a mission to prove I’m the king of the super bantamweight division, and the journey continues on September 18.”

Eduardo Baez: “I can’t wait for this opportunity against Ra’eese Aleem. Success is the most precious treasure, the more you are willing to pay, the more valuable the prize will be. I will win this fight and we will all scream ‘viva Mexico!’”

The middle “Gary” between WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. and 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell, Gary Antonio Russell just fought in a WBA eliminator on August 14 against former champion Emmanuel Rodriguez, but that bout ended in a no-decision in round one due to a clash of heads. Barrios is unbeaten since 2014 and fought a 2018 draw against Jerwin Ancajas in a 115-pound title bout.

Gary Antonio Russell: “I’m excited to be back after I trained so hard for my last fight before it ended early. Now, I’m just taking that same fight energy that I had for Emmanuel Rodriguez and bringing it on September 18 for my new opponent.”

Alejandro Barrios: “It has been a long road for me. I’ve been looking for another title fight or a rematch with Ancajas, ever since our draw. We decided to move up to 118-pounds and I’ve just remained focused and worked hard for the next opportunity. Now I get to share the ring with a great and talented fighter in Gary Antonio Russell. On September 18, I will leave everything in that ring, put on a great fight for all boxing fans and leave victorious.”