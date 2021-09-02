The EBU has ordered an all-German clash for the vacant European heavyweight championship between unbeaten IBF #6, WBC #7, WBA #8, WBO #12 ranked Agit Kabayel (21-0, 13 KOs) and ex-cruiserweight world champion Marco Huck (45-5-1, 28 KOs). Huck, 36, has been competing in the heavyweight division since mid-2018. Kabayel previously held this same EBU title between 2017 and 2019. Negotiations are now underway for the two camps to agree on the time and place for the fight.
