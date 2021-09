WBC Division Status – Part 1 Heavyweight – Fury vs Wilder 3 October 9 – Las Vegas NV

Bridgerweight – Rivas vs Jennings – October 15 – Montreal Canada

Cruiserweight – Makabu vs Mchunu November 20 – TBD

Light Heavyweight – Beterbiev vs Browne – Free negotiations period

Super Middleweight – Alvarez vs Plant – Nov 6 – Las Vegas NV

Middleweight – Munguia vs Derevyanchenko (final eliminator) – Free negotiations period Makhmudov-Teper clash Sept 23 in Quebec ShoBox returns Sept 24

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.