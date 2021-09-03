September 2, 2021
Makhmudov-Teper clash Sept 23 in Quebec

WBC #12, WBA #13 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (12-0, 12 KOs) will headline against Erkan Teper (21-3, 13 KOs) on a September 23 Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) card at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Also in action will be unbeaten super middleweight Christian Mbilli (18-0, 17 KOs) against Nick “Machine Gun” Brinson (19-5-2, 9 KOs), plus former WBA middleweight title challenger Steven Butler (28-3-1, 24 KOs) will try to snap a two-fight losing streak against TBA.

As many as 4,000 spectators are expected and Quebec authorities are requiring all to have a “vaccine passport” to attend the event.

>