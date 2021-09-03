By Gabriel F. Cordero
Sad to report that female welterweight Jeanette Zacarías Zapata has died from injuries suffered in her knockout loss against Marie Pier Houlento on last Saturday’s fight card in Montreal. She fainted in the ring after the bout was stopped and spent several days in a Montreal hospital in an induced coma. She never regained consciousness. Jeanette hailed from the town of Villa de Puertecitos in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and was just 18 years old.
Promoter Yvon Michel issued the following statement:
It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 pm. The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement. We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez who was at her bedside until her last moments.
Jovanni is devastated and extremely upset. Under the circumstances he does not wish to comment, therefore we ask that you respect his decision and allow the family to have their privacy.
In this painful period, you will understand that Groupe Yvon Michel does not intend to comment further.
Thank you for your understanding.
18 years old. Rest easy Jeanette.
Prayers to her family and loved ones…
