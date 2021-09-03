The Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission has reportedly ruled that WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez can proceed with his September 10 title defense against Robson Conceicao despite Valdez testing positive for trace amounts of the banned substance phentermine. Now that the commission is on board, the WBC still needs to sign off on the sanctioning of the bout. Stay tuned.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.