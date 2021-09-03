By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Manny Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune is upset with legendary trainer Freddie Roach over comments Roach made after Pacquiao’s loss to WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.
“Mark my words, I’ll never work with Freddie again,” Fortune told the Philippine Star. “He accused me for Manny’s loss to cover up his own inadequacies and didn’t do it to my face. Freddie made stupid statements, not even factual, about Manny running the hills at Griffith Park six days a week.”
After the fight, Pacquiao said he couldn’t move normally against Ugas because his legs were cramping from the second round on. Fortune said it’s hard to say why the cramps set in, but he was critical of Roach allowing a physiotherapist to massage Pacman’s legs 30 minutes before the fight.
“That’s a perfect formula to get cramps right away and it’s exactly what happened,” said Fortune.
A lot of people do seem to fall out with Roach. Maybe he is a bit of a dick behind the scenes
CB: you nailed it bud. He has become so arrogant that it is sickening. Yes, he is a great trainer, BUT, when things go wrong, he is always looking to point the finger to someone else. Personally, I think he is a real D-Bag!
I remember Emanuel Steward being upset that Hearns got a leg massage before the Hagler fight and blamed it for weakening Hearns’ legs.
Hearns blamed himself for overtraining for Hagler in a 1988 interview, just Google about it. He said his legs were gone before the fight because of doing too much in training. Hearns didn’t blame the legs massage, but it probably didn’t help. Get the massage after the fight. Hearns didn’t really look great from 86 to 88 either, best years were 79 to 84.
Manny lost the fight because he’s 43 years old…I know years back, Micheal Moorer was in the Pacquiao camp and was dismissed because of a falling out with The Roach. I have no idea what the deal was in either case, but boxing is a sport with a lot of ego and strong, know it all personalities. Traners are constantly bashing and accusing one another of incompetence, even in low level amateur boxing. Just imaginehow all that becomes inflated when they’re in the spotlight and making Pacquiao type money is at stake.
Well said. Good points. I recall when Roach fell out of boxing for a while after his actual fighting career was over and he was working regular jobs like telemarketing. He appeared frustrated with himself and the world around him. Keep in mind his health problems started not too long after he quit boxing. Once Roach found refuge in training, I am sure some of his past frustrations in life drove him to excel at training. That being said, maybe he struggles with the balance. I am sure this could happen to any of us going from one extreme to the other. Have a great weekend.
I read the same thing went down before Tommy Hearns fought Hagler, with a leg massage right before the fight, and Emmanuel Stewart was pissed, it wasn’t something he knew was going down. But I read a long time ago too that Hearns overstrained for the fight. Maybe the version of Hearns that fought Duran had a better shot against Hagler. Anyway, Manny is 42, he’d be 43 before a rematch with Ugas.
i love freddy and pacman, but ya, that was a douche comment by roach.
was there even any comment from pacman in between rounds that he said his legs were stiff? I think he underestimated ugas, last minute opponent change, and ugas being huge was the difference. can manny adapt for rematch. of course!! but lets give ugas some credit freddy.