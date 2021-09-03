By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Manny Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune is upset with legendary trainer Freddie Roach over comments Roach made after Pacquiao’s loss to WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.

“Mark my words, I’ll never work with Freddie again,” Fortune told the Philippine Star. “He accused me for Manny’s loss to cover up his own inadequacies and didn’t do it to my face. Freddie made stupid statements, not even factual, about Manny running the hills at Griffith Park six days a week.”

After the fight, Pacquiao said he couldn’t move normally against Ugas because his legs were cramping from the second round on. Fortune said it’s hard to say why the cramps set in, but he was critical of Roach allowing a physiotherapist to massage Pacman’s legs 30 minutes before the fight.

“That’s a perfect formula to get cramps right away and it’s exactly what happened,” said Fortune.