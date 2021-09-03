Mandatory challenger Jayson Mama (16-0, 9 KOs) has accused IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) of running from an old man in his title-winning performance. After stepping aside so Edwards could challenge Moruti Mthalane for the title in April, Mama challenges Edwards for the world title at London’s Copper Box Arena on September 11, live on BT Sport.

Mthalane had been unbeaten for more than 12 years, but Mama wasn’t impressed with Edwards’ performance. “Mthalane was old. Edwards was running all night. I hope he doesn’t run when he fights me but I think he will run from me.”

Mama, 24, believes he can take over from Manny Pacquiao who is considering retirement as the Philippines next big boxing star. He has prepared at the Sanman Gym close to his home under trainer Ronerex Dalut and strength and conditioning coach Ronerex Dalut.

Despite being critical of Edwards tactics against Mthalane, Mama admits: “Edwards is a great boxer but I have trained really hard to bring back the belt to the Philippines. “I will be a world champion on September 11,” he vowed.