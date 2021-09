DAZN Weights from Leeds Mauricio Lara 125.5 vs. Josh Warrington 125.75



Conor Benn 146.5 vs. Adrian Granados 146.5



Katie Taylor 134.75 vs. Jennifer Han 134.25

(Undisputed female lightweight title)



Jovanni Straffon 134.25 vs. Maxi Hughes 134.25

Ebanie Bridges 118 vs. Mailys Gangloff 116

Hopey Price 121.75 vs. Zahid Hussain 121

Jack Bateson 124 vs. Felix Garcia 123 Venue: Headingley Rugby League Stadium, Leeds, England

Promoter: Matchroom

