The WBC officially announced the start of the “The Big Belt Championship” tournament that will kick-off on September 17th at the Austin Coliseum in Austin, Texas. This tournament will be limited to four-round fighters with six fights or less. All rounds will take place at venues in Texas.

The competition will take place at flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. Women will compete at flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight. The format will be direct elimination with winners advancing until they reach the grand final. The tournament champions will be presented with a green and gold WBC belt.

The scheduled dates are September 17 in Austin, October 1 and 29 in Dallas, November 5 in Laredo, semi-final 1 on November 12 in Fort Worth, semi-final 2 on December 17 in McAllen and the grand final on January 28 in Houston.

If you’re a licensed pro boxer with no more than six fights and want to compete, register before September 10 at https://boxingshowcase.com/registration/

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán stated this is the type of initiative that our sport really needs since it has been demonstrated that the talent is there in the gyms. The only thing missing is that those boxers who dream of hitting the big time need to be given the opportunity, and this is what “The Big Belt Championship” is now offering them.