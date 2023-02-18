February 17, 2023
Boxing Results

Holmes remains unbeaten

Lr Shobox Fight Night Holmes Vs Villarreal Trappfotos 02172023 0291
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

In a clash of unbeaten super welterweights, Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr. (13-0, 5 KOs) took a ten round split decision over Ismael “Maelo” Villarreal (12-1, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kanas. Holmes seemed in command most the way, winning 96-94, 97-93 on two cards. Villarreal prevailed 96-94 on the third card.

Featherweight Edward “Kid” Vazquez (14-1, 3 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round split decision over Misael Lopez (14-2, 5 KOs). The pivotal point was when Vazquez dropped Lopez in round two. Scores were 96-93, 95-94 Vazquez, 95-94 Lopez.

In a clash between unbeaten super lightweight knockout artists, former NCAA Division I college football running back Kurt Scoby (11-0, 9 KOs) blew away John “The Beast” Mannu (7-1-1, 4 KOs) in less than two rounds. Scoby dropped Mannu four times in round two to end it. Time was 1:40.

Weights from Melrose, Massachusetts
Nery, Hovhannisyan make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>