In a clash of unbeaten super welterweights, Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr. (13-0, 5 KOs) took a ten round split decision over Ismael “Maelo” Villarreal (12-1, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kanas. Holmes seemed in command most the way, winning 96-94, 97-93 on two cards. Villarreal prevailed 96-94 on the third card.

Featherweight Edward “Kid” Vazquez (14-1, 3 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round split decision over Misael Lopez (14-2, 5 KOs). The pivotal point was when Vazquez dropped Lopez in round two. Scores were 96-93, 95-94 Vazquez, 95-94 Lopez.

In a clash between unbeaten super lightweight knockout artists, former NCAA Division I college football running back Kurt Scoby (11-0, 9 KOs) blew away John “The Beast” Mannu (7-1-1, 4 KOs) in less than two rounds. Scoby dropped Mannu four times in round two to end it. Time was 1:40.