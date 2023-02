Weights from Melrose, Massachusetts Anthony Andreozzi 158.8 vs. Jamer Jones 158.2

Jon Gruber 226.2 vs. Justin Rolfe 266.6

Aquila Prote 259.4 vs. Kevin Nagle 278.6

James Perkins 173.6 vs. Juan Celin Zapata 173.2

Mike Ohan, Jr. 141.6 vs. Daniel Sostre 150.4

William Parra Smith 146.4 vs. Vaibhav Singh Yadav 144.8 Venue: Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts

Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions

TV: PPV (bxngtv.com) Weights from Hanover, Maryland Holmes remains unbeaten Like this: Like Loading...

